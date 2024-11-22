 />

U.P. announces roadshows in India and abroad to promote Mahakumbh

The Mahakumbh will take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025

Published - November 22, 2024 11:12 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Beautification work at Ganga ghats ahead of the Mahakumbh, in Varanasi. File

Beautification work at Ganga ghats ahead of the Mahakumbh, in Varanasi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday (November 22, 2024) approved proposals to organise grand roadshows in major cities across India and abroad to promote the 2025 Mahakumbh.

U.P. to organise Kumbh Summit ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025

“Within India, roadshows will take place in cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Dehradun, Bhopal, Chandigarh, and Patna. Internationally, roadshows are planned for Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia, Mauritius, and other countries,” State Minister A.K. Sharma said after the cabinet meeting.

The U.P. government also sanctioned the purchase of 220 vehicles for the event. The preparations for the Mahakumbh, set to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025, are already underway.

The roadshows will be led by Ministers in major cities across India and abroad to generate global awareness and participation about the event. Industry bodies like FICCI and CII will also partner in the initiative.

