U.P.: 12 killed, 16 injured after bus hit van in Hathras

Updated - September 06, 2024 10:52 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and directed officials to expedite the relief work

The Hindu Bureau

People gather near the road accident site between a roadways bus and a van on National Highway 93, in Hathras district, on September 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 12 people died and 16 injured on Friday (September 6, 2024) after a roadway’s bus hit a van in Hathras. The incident happened on National Highway 93 when passengers of the van were returning to village Sewala after a ritual from Hathras. It is believed that the many injured are in serious condition and the death toll may rise further.

Local officials reached the spot and rushed the injured to the district hospital. Hathras District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Kumar and other senior district officials visited the district hospital to enquire about the condition of injured. Hathras, Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal said that the accident happened when the bus tried to overtake the van on the Agra-Aligarh National Highway.

“The loss of life in a road accident in Hathras district is extremely sad. My condolences are with the grieving families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured,” Mr. Adityanath wrote on the social media platform X. 

