GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.P.: 12 killed, 16 injured after bus hit van in Hathras

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and directed officials to expedite the relief work

Published - September 06, 2024 10:35 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
People gather near the road accident site between a roadways bus and a van on National Highway 93, in Hathras district, on September 6, 2024.

People gather near the road accident site between a roadways bus and a van on National Highway 93, in Hathras district, on September 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 12 people died and 16 injured on Friday (September 6, 2024) after a roadway’s bus hit a van in Hathras. The incident happened on National Highway 93 when passengers of the van were returning to village Sewala after a ritual from Hathras. It is believed that the many injured are in serious condition and the death toll may rise further.

Local officials reached the spot and rushed the injured to the district hospital. Hathras District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Kumar and other senior district officials visited the district hospital to enquire about the condition of injured. Hathras, Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal said that the accident happened when the bus tried to overtake the van on the Agra-Aligarh National Highway.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and directed officials to expedite the relief work.

“The loss of life in a road accident in Hathras district is extremely sad. My condolences are with the grieving families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured,” Mr. Adityanath wrote on the social media platform X. 

Published - September 06, 2024 10:35 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.