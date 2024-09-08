GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Minister S.P. Singh Baghel visits Hathras accident victims' families

Updated - September 08, 2024 12:37 pm IST - Agra

ANI
Union Minister S.P. Singh Baghel. File

Union Minister S.P. Singh Baghel. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister S.P. Singh Baghel visited the family members of the deceased in the Hathras road accident on Saturday (September 8, 2024).

Mr. Baghel said, “In my Agra Lok Sabha constituency, from Semra village, all members of the same family were travelling to Hathras for a social event when the accident occurred involving a bus.”

“Sixteen people from the same family, including women and children, lost their lives. I would like to thank the Prime Minister for announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased,” he added.

He added that people from all communities have come forward to express their condolences. "I will consult an advocate to seek compensation from the vehicle responsible for the accident. The funds from the CM, PMNRF, and insurance will help the family manage their livelihood," he said.

A total of 17 people died in the collision between a bus and a van in Hathras on Friday (September 6, 2024), according to a top police official. Sixteen others were injured and are being treated in hospitals. A case has been registered in this regard, and the bus driver has been arrested.

Hathras SP Nipun Agarwal said, "Yesterday at around 6:30 p.m., a collision occurred between a roadways bus and a magic van. The administration responded quickly to the scene. All the bodies were handed over to their families after postmortem examination, while the injured were sent to the hospital."

"The total number of deaths is now 17, including 7 women, 4 men, and 6 children. Sixteen people are injured and receiving treatment. A case has been registered, and the roadways driver has been arrested," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the Hathras road accident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the victims and ₹50,000 for the injured.

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of R₹2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Hathras, UP. The injured would be given ₹50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, PM Modi stated that both the local administration and state government are providing all possible assistance to the victims.

"The road accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. May God give them strength in this difficult time. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the people injured in the accident. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way," added the PMO post.

Offering condolences to the families affected by the Hathras accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his wishes for a swift recovery of the injured and assured that the administration has been instructed to ensure the proper treatment of those affected.

Published - September 08, 2024 12:36 pm IST

