GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two defrauded of ₹1.4 crore in Noida in name of stock investment

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber ​​​​Crime) Preeti Yadav said the victims include a woman and a man who have filed separate complaints

Published - September 09, 2024 11:35 am IST - Noida

PTI

Two Noida-residents were defrauded of about ₹1.40 crore by cyber thugs by promising huge returns on stock market investments, police said on Monday (September 9, 2024).

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber ​​​​Crime) Preeti Yadav said the victims include a woman and a man who have filed separate complaints.

Ms. Yadav said that Trishala, who lives in the Golf Avenue Society in Sector 75, lodged a report in the Cybercrime Police Station last night in which she said she was added to a WhatsApp group - BlackRock Stock Club - a few months ago.

A woman in the group shared with her information about stock market investments and got her to downloaded an app in her phone, Ms. Trishala alleged.

She said she initially got some returns from her investments and as she grew trust in the system she decided to invest ₹1 crore, according to the the officer.

But when Ms. Trishala wanted to withdraw her money, the accused allegedly refused to let her do so and removed her from the group, according to the complaint.

Ms. Yadav said the police has registered a case based on the complaint and is probing the matter.

In a similar case, Sector 16-resident Rohit Chawla filed a report in the cybercrime police station last night, alleging he was defrauded of ₹40.70 lakh.

The officer said police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Published - September 09, 2024 11:35 am IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / fraud

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.