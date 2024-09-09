Two defrauded of ₹1.4 crore in Noida in name of stock investment

Two Noida-residents were defrauded of about ₹1.40 crore by cyber thugs by promising huge returns on stock market investments, police said on Monday (September 9, 2024).

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber ​​​​Crime) Preeti Yadav said the victims include a woman and a man who have filed separate complaints.

Ms. Yadav said that Trishala, who lives in the Golf Avenue Society in Sector 75, lodged a report in the Cybercrime Police Station last night in which she said she was added to a WhatsApp group - BlackRock Stock Club - a few months ago.

A woman in the group shared with her information about stock market investments and got her to downloaded an app in her phone, Ms. Trishala alleged.

She said she initially got some returns from her investments and as she grew trust in the system she decided to invest ₹1 crore, according to the the officer.

But when Ms. Trishala wanted to withdraw her money, the accused allegedly refused to let her do so and removed her from the group, according to the complaint.

Ms. Yadav said the police has registered a case based on the complaint and is probing the matter.

In a similar case, Sector 16-resident Rohit Chawla filed a report in the cybercrime police station last night, alleging he was defrauded of ₹40.70 lakh.

The officer said police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.