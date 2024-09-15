GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three killed, seven feared trapped after house collapses in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut

National Disaster Response Force, fire brigade and police teams are working to rescue those trapped under the debris

Published - September 15, 2024 08:55 am IST - Meerut

PTI
NDRF team joins the rescue operation that is underway in Zakir Colony after a 3-storey building collapsed, in Meerut on Saturday. Six people rescued and four others trapped reportedly.

NDRF team joins the rescue operation that is underway in Zakir Colony after a 3-storey building collapsed, in Meerut on Saturday. Six people rescued and four others trapped reportedly. | Photo Credit: ANI

Three people were killed, two injured and seven feared trapped after a three-storey house collapsed in this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday (September 14, 2024), officials said.

"Twelve people got buried under the debris after the sudden collapse of the house. Till now, five people have been taken out from the debris. Of them, three died and two injured have been admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College," the relief commissioner's office said.

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. and emergency services were immediately alerted, it said.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena confirmed the collapse of the three-storey house in Zakir Colony.

Officials initially said around six people were trapped under the debris.

Senior officials rushed to the spot to oversee the rescue operations.

National Disaster Response Force, fire brigade and police teams are working to rescue those trapped under the debris.

September 15, 2024 08:55 am IST

