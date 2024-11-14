 />
Those who talk of 'One Nation, One Election' cannot manage examinations on single day: Akhilesh Yadav

"This is the same government that promotes 'One Nation, One Election' but, in Uttar Pradesh, they cannot even manage to conduct examinations for our youngsters," Akhilesh Yadav said

Published - November 14, 2024 04:24 pm IST - Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)

PTI
Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav. File

Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday (November 14, 2024) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh for its handling of the protest by UPPSC exam aspirants in Prayagraj and failure to properly organise the examinations.

The protest by aspirants against the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's (UPPSC) decision to conduct the RO-ARO and PCS preliminary examinations on different dates entered its fourth day on Thursday (November 14, 2024.) They have been holding the protest outside the Commission headquarters in Prayagraj.

Referring to the protest, Mr. Yadav said, "Those who talk about 'One Nation, One Election' cannot even manage examinations for students on a single day." Mr. Yadav, who expressed solidarity with the protesters but refrained from joining the protest to avoid accusations of politicisation, attacked the BJP government for its inability to ensure smooth conduct of competitive examinations in the State.

"This is the same government that promotes 'One Nation, One Election' but, in Uttar Pradesh, they cannot even manage to conduct exams for our youngsters," he said.

The UPPSC announced on November 5 that the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) preliminary examination would be held in three shifts on December 22 and 23. The Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examination will be held in two shifts on December 7 and 8. The decision to hold the exams on separate dates drew widespread criticism while the aspirants claimed that it caused unnecessary confusion and hardship.

Mr. Yadav, who was addressing an election rally in Phulpur, said thousands of students were protesting against the UPPSC's decision. The Kannauj MP also cited exam paper leaks, frequent postponements and cancellations and accused the State's BJP government of ruining the future of youngsters.

Published - November 14, 2024 04:24 pm IST

