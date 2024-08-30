Hitting back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his "cap is red but deeds are black" jibe, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday (August 30, 2024) said no colour is good or bad, it is about perspective.

Mr. Yadav delved into the issue of colours and their significance at length in a post on X, and said those who lack love, union and harmony in their lives often have ill-will towards the colour red.

His remarks came a day after Mr. Adityanath said, "Everyone is familiar with the misdeeds of the SP. If you turn the pages, the SP's history is full of black deeds. The SP's cap is 'laal' (red) but its 'karname kale hain' (deeds are black). They are repeating their history."

Mr. Yadav, whose party cadres are seen in red caps, said, “Question Hour of Parliament of public (Janta Ki Sansad). Question: What could be the reasons for getting angry on seeing red and black colour? Mark two points each. Answer — “Colours have a deep relation with mind and psychology. If a colour is liked by someone in particular, then there are special psychological reasons for it and if someone gets angry on seeing a colour, then there are some negative psychological reasons for that too,” he said.

"The truth is that every colour is obtained from nature and positive people do not consider any colour to be negative. Instead of positive diversity towards colours; We should have multi-coloured goodwill towards those who have a negative view of division and disintegration because this is not their fault but the result of their monochrome narrow dominant thinking," Mr. Yadav asserted.

"To change the mind and heart of such people, we just need to explain that 'only after the dark night of black there is significance of the reddish morning', this mutual colour-relationship brings hope and enthusiasm in life," he said and added "no colour is good or bad, it is about perspective."

Mr. Yadav said the colour red is a symbol of union and, "Those who lack love, union and harmony in their lives often have ill-will towards this colour. Red is the colour of power and has a positive relation with many revered powers "but those who think that their own power is the greatest, they consider red colour a challenge," and, "even a powerful bull gets angry on seeing red colour," the SP chief said.

Talking about black, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Black colour is particularly positive in Indian contexts, such as the 'black tika' applied to the children of the family to protect them from the evil eye and the use of black beads in the mangalsutra, a symbol of marital bliss.

"Those who lack the element of motherly love or good fortune in their lives, psychologically develop an aversion towards the black colour," he said. Mr. Yadav said black is also considered the colour of negativity and despair. So those whose political thinking thrives on black thoughts like 'fear' and 'distrust' wear it on their heads.