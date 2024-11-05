Supreme Court upholds the validity of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board Act

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) upheld the validity of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board Act of 2004 which regulates madrasa education.

The Allahabad High Court in March struck down the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board Act, 2004 saying the law was unconstitutional for validating a system of education which was grossly in violation of the principles of secularism.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had followed up the High Court order by issuing a notification to send the children to secular and regular schools.

In the final hearing of the case, the Bench had observed that religious instruction, historically and culturally, had never been anathema in India. Article 23 of the Constitution recognised religious instruction.

There was nothing wrong in a State regulating an institution run by a religious or linguistic minority in the interest of maintaining the excellence of education, the Chief Justice had orally observed.