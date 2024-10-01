Tension in U.P. village after demolition of Dalit’s house

Sundar Nagar Tangiya village under the Bheera police station limits in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh remained tense on Tuesday after some people hailing from the dominant caste group allegedly demolished the house of a Dalit.

Police registered a case under relevant Sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), against eight persons, including the husband of local nagar panchayat president Sanjay Shukla and 20 unnamed people.

The victim, Aklu Prasad, claimed that he did not encroach upon the village road while building his house on his farmland. However, some locals claimed a portion of the house was constructed by encroaching upon the village road.

On September 29 night, more than 25 persons with lethal weapons attacked the newly built house and demolished it, leading to an uproar.

“We have registered a case against eight persons and 20 others. An investigation is going on and action will be taken accordingly. There is no law-and-order problem in the area,” Pushpraj Kushwaha, Station House Officer (SHO), Bheera police station, told The Hindu.

MLA’s stand

Palia MLA Harvindra Kumar Sahani said he would visit the area. “I am aware of the issue. Those alleging that the house was built on encroached land should have objected at the time of construction or should have complained to the administration. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands.”

“The incident is a red flag and impact of continuous bulldozer action by the Uttar Pradesh government, with now private individuals close to the ruling party feeling that they can get away with demolishing houses of poor and marginalised people. Strict action must be taken against such anti-social elements who demolish houses of Dalits,” said Shahnawaz Alam, National Secretary, Congress.