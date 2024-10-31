Teenager beheaded over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh

A 17-year-old boy was beheaded over a land dispute at Kabiruddinpur village in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The killing of Anurag Yadav, alias Chhotu, triggered tension in the village.

Yadav, a student of the district’s Raj College, was an accomplished taekwondo player. He had won a bronze medal in the Indo-Nepal International Taekwondo Competition in Chandauli and a silver medal in the Open Nationals in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Jaunpur District Magistrate (DM) Dinesh Chandra and Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma reached the spot and promised necessary action. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers in the village.

“The incident is the result of a land dispute between two parties for roughly 40-45 years. We are investigating the matter and detained some persons who are being interrogated,” said the SP.

The video of the victim’s mother carrying the severed head went viral on social media, with users criticising the law and order situation in U.P.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) alleged that criminals were becoming emboldened as the State government had become inactive. “The weaker and more inactive the government is becoming, the more powerful and active the criminals are becoming. U.P. says today, we don’t want the BJP,” wrote SP president Akhilesh Yadav on X.

