Teenage girl out to relieve herself found dead in U.P. village

May 05, 2024 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - Balrampur

Her body, found charred in a field, has been sent for post-mortem

PTI

A 13-year-old Dalit girl who had gone out to attend nature’s call was found burned to death in a village under the Haraiya police station jurisdiction in Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar said the girl had gone to a field near her village Friday evening to relieve herself.

When she did not return for an hour, her family started searching for her.

Meanwhile, some villagers told them that a nearby field had caught fire. When they reached the field they found the girl there, dead, Mr. Kumar said.

Her charred body was sent for post-mortem, the officer said, adding that an investigation is under way.

