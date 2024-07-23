Teacher ‘tortures’ Dalit Boy who refused to pluck fruit

A teacher at a primary school in Kuladia locality in Bareilly district was suspended on July 23 for allegedly beating a class four student hailing from the Dalit community who refused to pluck fruits for her inside the school. The Basic Education Officer in Bareilly suspended the accused teacher, Rani Gangwar who allegedly locked the pupil inside a classroom and beat him.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and other sections.

The mother of the victim alleged in her complaint to the local police that her nine-year-old son was locked in the classroom and beaten by his teacher. She alleged that a few influential people were asking the family to compromise.

A local police official told The Hindu that necessary action is being initiated. “Medical examination was conducted which confirmed injuries on the child. The matter is also registered under the SC/ST Act. We will initiate action according to the law,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nawabganj), Harsh Modi.