Supreme Court order halting bulldozer action is victory against ‘destructive’ politics, says Akhilesh

Describing the Supreme Court order of Tuesday (September 17, 2024) halting demolition of private property owned by people accused in criminal cases till October 1, as the victory against ‘destructive’ politics of those who misused bulldozer, the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav added that it will create identity crisis for U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath who made the bulldozer his symbol.

“The supreme order of justice has sidelined not only the bulldozer but also the destructive politics of those who misused the bulldozer. Today the wheels of the bulldozer have come off and the steering has come off the handle. This created an identity crisis for those who have made the bulldozer their symbol,” said Mr. Yadav, without naming Mr. Adityanath.

The SP chief added, the order itself demolished the bulldozer thinking but expressed apprehension of U.P. government misusing bulldozer in some other form. “Now neither the bulldozer will be able to run nor the person who will operate it. It’s time for halting the bulldozer and person operating it. Today the bulldozer’s thinking itself has been demolished. A major apprehension now is will they change the name of the bulldozer and misuse it,” Mr. Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh remained in limelight over the authorities using bulldozer to demolish houses of accused persons in criminal cases with human and civic right activist alleging that the State uses demolition act as a weapon to terrorize people and selectively targets some section of population. While hearing a batch of pleas against bulldozer actions in various States, the apex court on September 17 passed an interim order that no demolition should take place in the country without its permission. The SC however clarified that the order is not applicable to encroachments on public roads, footpaths, railway lines, or other public spaces.

