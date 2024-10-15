GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court issues fresh notice to U.P. government on Somnath Bharti's plea

Supreme Court issues notice on AAP leader’s plea to transfer case over derogatory remarks in Uttar Pradesh

Published - October 15, 2024 03:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP MLA’s Somnath Bharti addressing a press conference on Sunday (September 1, 2024). File

AAP MLA’s Somnath Bharti addressing a press conference on Sunday (September 1, 2024). File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) issued a fresh notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on AAP leader Somnath Bharti’s plea seeking the transfer of a case filed against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks on the condition of hospitals and schools in the state.

The case against Mr. Bharti is pending before the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate of Sultanpur. He moved the top court seeking the transfer of the case to the Rouse Avenue Courts here.

A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Aravind Kumar also issued a notice to the complainant in the case and posted the matter for hearing after three weeks.

The apex court had on July 3 last year stayed the proceedings pending before the Sultanpur court against Mr. Bharti.

On April 10 last year, it issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government and imposed an interim stay on the proceedings on a plea filed by Mr. Bharti seeking the transfer of the case. Two cases were registered against the AAP leader in Rae Bareli and Amethi over his remarks.

Mr. Bharti alleged that both cases were filed out of political vengeance.

The AAP leader made the alleged derogatory remarks while speaking to the press in Amethi district during a visit on January 10, 2021. An FIR against him was lodged at the Jagdishpur police station of Amethi by local resident Somnath Sahu.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / crime, law and justice / hospital and clinic / school

