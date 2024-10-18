GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court grants bail to MLA Abbas Ansari in money laundering case

Published - October 18, 2024 12:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of Abbas Ansari.

File photo of Abbas Ansari. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 18, 2024) granted bail to MLA Abbas Ansari in connection with a money laundering case.

Mr. Abbas Ansari is the son of gangster-politician and former MLA Mukhtar Ansari, who died in jail a few months ago.

A Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Pankaj Mithal gave the relief to Mr. Ansari.

SC grants bail to late gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s son in violation of model code of conduct case

The apex court on August 14 had issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and sought its reply on the appeal filed by Mr. Ansari challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court which rejected his bail. The high court on May 9 had dismissed his bail plea.

Considering the material available on record, including the flow charts which clearly demonstrate the origin of funds and also explains how the funds found their way into the accounts of the accused Ansari, this court finds him not entitled for a bail at this stage, the high court had said.

The high court had also mentioned in its order that the money trail links Ansari with the movement of funds to and from the two firms -- M/s Vikas Construction and M/s Aaghaaz. The firms, the ED has alleged, were used by Ansari for money laundering.

The ED had registered a case against Mr. Ansari, a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 on the basis of three previous cases.

Mr. Ansari was arrested in this case on November 4, 2022. The Mau MLA is currently lodged in the Kasganj jail.

Published - October 18, 2024 12:37 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.