ADVERTISEMENT

Sultanpur robbery case: Uttar Pradesh STF guns down one more accused in encounter

Published - September 23, 2024 03:34 pm IST - Lucknow/Unnao

“The gunfight between the accused Anuj Pratap Singh and the Lucknow unit of the Special Task Force occurred at around 4 a.m. on September 23 in Achalganj area,” officials said

PTI

Police at the encounter site, after gunning down Anuj Pratap Singh, who robbed Sultanpur’s Bharti Jewellers, at Achalganj, in Unnao, on September 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday (September 23, 2024) said it has gunned down a second accused in the Sultanpur jewellery store robbery case in a pre-dawn encounter in Unnao district.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The gunfight between the accused Anuj Pratap Singh and the Lucknow unit of the Special Task Force (STF) occurred at around 4 a.m. on Monday (September 23, 2024) in the Achalganj area,” officials said.

On August 28, jewellery worth approximately ₹1.5 crore was stolen from a store in the Thatheri market area of Sultanpur city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Locals gathered at the encounter site, in Unnao, on September 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The STF had gunned down Mangesh Yadav, another accused in the case, on September 5. The killing sparked a political controversy with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress calling the encounter "fake". SP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that the action was based on the "caste" of the accused while the State police denied all such claims.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"An STF team from Lucknow engaged in an encounter with some accused involved in the robbery at Bharat Jewellers in Sultanpur in the Achalganj police station area of Unnao on Monday morning. One criminal was injured while another managed to escape," Additional Director General of Police (STF and Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said.

He said Anuj Pratap Singh, a resident of Janapur village in Amethi district, was taken to a government hospital in an ambulance for initial treatment and was subsequently referred to the district hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Anuj Pratap Singh was declared dead by doctors at the district hospital. Further, legal proceedings are being conducted by the forensics team and the Achalganj police," the officer added.

Police had announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for information leading to Singh's arrest. Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Deepak Bhuker said Singh had a criminal record.

"Two pistols, seven empty cartridges, three live cartridges and a bag containing silver jewellery were recovered from his possession. A motorcycle was also impounded from the encounter site," the SP said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US