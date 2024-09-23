GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sultanpur robbery case: Uttar Pradesh STF guns down one more accused in encounter

“The gunfight between the accused Anuj Pratap Singh and the Lucknow unit of the Special Task Force occurred at around 4 a.m. on September 23 in Achalganj area,” officials said

Published - September 23, 2024 03:34 pm IST - Lucknow/Unnao

PTI
Police at the encounter site, after gunning down Anuj Pratap Singh, who robbed Sultanpur’s Bharti Jewellers, at Achalganj, in Unnao, on September 23, 2024.

Police at the encounter site, after gunning down Anuj Pratap Singh, who robbed Sultanpur’s Bharti Jewellers, at Achalganj, in Unnao, on September 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday (September 23, 2024) said it has gunned down a second accused in the Sultanpur jewellery store robbery case in a pre-dawn encounter in Unnao district.

“The gunfight between the accused Anuj Pratap Singh and the Lucknow unit of the Special Task Force (STF) occurred at around 4 a.m. on Monday (September 23, 2024) in the Achalganj area,” officials said.

On August 28, jewellery worth approximately ₹1.5 crore was stolen from a store in the Thatheri market area of Sultanpur city.

Locals gathered at the encounter site, in Unnao, on September 23, 2024.

Locals gathered at the encounter site, in Unnao, on September 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The STF had gunned down Mangesh Yadav, another accused in the case, on September 5. The killing sparked a political controversy with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress calling the encounter "fake". SP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that the action was based on the "caste" of the accused while the State police denied all such claims.

"An STF team from Lucknow engaged in an encounter with some accused involved in the robbery at Bharat Jewellers in Sultanpur in the Achalganj police station area of Unnao on Monday morning. One criminal was injured while another managed to escape," Additional Director General of Police (STF and Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said.

He said Anuj Pratap Singh, a resident of Janapur village in Amethi district, was taken to a government hospital in an ambulance for initial treatment and was subsequently referred to the district hospital.

"Anuj Pratap Singh was declared dead by doctors at the district hospital. Further, legal proceedings are being conducted by the forensics team and the Achalganj police," the officer added.

Police had announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for information leading to Singh's arrest. Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Deepak Bhuker said Singh had a criminal record.

"Two pistols, seven empty cartridges, three live cartridges and a bag containing silver jewellery were recovered from his possession. A motorcycle was also impounded from the encounter site," the SP said.

