'Strict steps' needed to prevent crime against women: Mayawati

Updated - August 29, 2024 11:33 am IST

Published - August 29, 2024 11:32 am IST - Lucknow

The incidents of rape, murder, and suicide, especially of innocent girls and women, happening in Bengal, Badlapur in Maharashtra, Bihar, and Kannauj, Agra and Farrukhabad districts of Uttar Pradesh are extremely sad, says Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati

PTI

BSP supremo Mayawati said incidents of crime against women were extremely worrying. File | Photo Credit: ANI

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday (August 29, 2024) said incidents of crime against women were "extremely worrying", and asked political parties to rise above party politics and take "strict steps" to prevent them.

Her remarks come against the backdrop of the nationwide outcry over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and also cases of rape of girls in other parts of the country.

"The incidents of rape, murder, and suicide, especially of innocent girls and women, happening in Bengal, Badlapur in Maharashtra, Bihar, and Kannauj, Agra and Farrukhabad districts of Uttar Pradesh are extremely sad and worrying," the former Chief Minister said on X.

"The Centre and all State governments should rise above party politics and take strict steps in this matter so that such incidents stop happening. Politics should not be done in its guise. This is the need of the hour and also in the interest of women," she added.

