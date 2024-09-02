Stormy scenes outside Deputy CM Maurya’s residence as teacher’s aspirant holds protest 

Stormy scenes were witnessed outside the official residence of U.P. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in Lucknow on Monday (September 2, 2024) with hundreds of teachers’ job candidates hailing from reserved categories held sit-in protest which led to a face-off with police, leading to use of force to control the demonstrators. The aspirants were demanding immediate appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers amid the recent Allahabad High Court’s order on preparing a fresh selection list for the appointment of 69,000 posts. The U.P. police detained the aspirants and sent them to Eco Garden park before releasing them.

“We want immediate appointment after the HC ruling. If the government takes time, the matter may again struck if it is challenged in the Supreme Court. More than five years have passed and the exercise of appointment is not being completed with reserved category aspirants facing brunt, we approached the Deputy CM, who is the leading leader from our community. We were forced to demonstrate outside the Deputy CM’s residence,” Ajay Patel, a protester, said. In the earlier list, which was cancelled by the High Court, proper reservation criteria were not followed with the Court ordering a fresh list as per the reservation criteria.

Top Opposition leader and the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the issue alleging despite the Court ruling the saffron party is not given legitimate rights to backwards.

“Every section of society is angry with the discriminatory and wrong policies of the BJP government. The BJP is looting the reservation of backward and Dalits. The BJP’s policy is anti-PDA. The government is exploiting the youth, farmers and employees. After the decision of the Hon’ble High Court, the BJP is not giving the rights and entitlements to the PDA candidates of 69,000 teacher recruitment. The BJP’s intentions regarding teacher recruitment candidates are not clear. Teacher candidates have been continuously struggling for a long time to save their rights and reservation,” Mr. Yadav said. PDA [pichada, Dalit, and alpasankhyak] meaning backwards, Dalits, and minorities, is a acronym used by the SP.

