State governments should pay attention to flood prevention, says Mayawati

Updated - September 01, 2024 11:23 am IST

Published - September 01, 2024 11:10 am IST - Lucknow

Mayawati said that as the government was unable to handle the flood situation, the lives of lakhs of families have been disrupted.

PTI

BSP supremo Mayawati. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday (September 1, 2024) alleged that state governments were unable to deal with the flood situation caused by heavy rains in the country and suggested them to pay attention to flood prevention.

In a post on the social media platform X, she said that as the government was unable to handle the flood situation, the lives of lakhs of families have been disrupted.

"Such devastation ruins lives. Not only relief, governments should also pay proper attention to flood prevention," Ms. Mayawati added.

