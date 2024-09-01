GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State governments should pay attention to flood prevention, says Mayawati

Mayawati said that as the government was unable to handle the flood situation, the lives of lakhs of families have been disrupted.

Updated - September 01, 2024 11:23 am IST

Published - September 01, 2024 11:10 am IST - Lucknow

PTI
BSP supremo Mayawati. File

BSP supremo Mayawati. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday (September 1, 2024) alleged that state governments were unable to deal with the flood situation caused by heavy rains in the country and suggested them to pay attention to flood prevention.

In a post on the social media platform X, she said that as the government was unable to handle the flood situation, the lives of lakhs of families have been disrupted.

"Such devastation ruins lives. Not only relief, governments should also pay proper attention to flood prevention," Ms. Mayawati added.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.