27 killed in stampede at religious event in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras

At least 27 people were killed in stampede after a religious event in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on July 2.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh told news agency PTI the incident occurred at a ‘satsang’ in Pulrai village.

“Twenty-seven bodies have arrived in Etah hospital. Among those killed are 23 women, three children and a man,” the official told reporters.

He said people had gathered large numbers for the event.

The stampede apparently occurred due to overcrowding, Sikandara Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the stampede. He instructed officials to reach the accident site and carry out relief measures.

(With PTI inputs)

