SP leader Azam Khan gets 10 years of jail in 2016 forced eviction case

Published - May 30, 2024 05:28 pm IST - Rampur

The punishment was pronounced by the Special MP/MLA Court, which also imposed a fine of ₹14 lakh on the SP leader Azam Khan

PTI

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan leaves from session court, in Rampur, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A court here on Thursday sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan to 10 years of imprisonment in an eight-year-old case of forcibly vacating a house and beating the owner.

The punishment was pronounced by the Special MP/MLA Court, which also imposed a fine of ₹14 lakh on the SP leader.

The court had on Wednesday found Khan guilty in the case of forcefully evacuating, looting and demolishing a house in Dungarpur.

Senior prosecution officer Shiv Prakash Pandey and prosecution officer Rakesh Kumar Morya said the case was registered by plaintiff Abrar in Thana Ganj in which he alleged that on December 6, 2016, Ale Hasan and Barkat Ali Contractor entered his house, thrashed him and looted goods from the house. He had also alleged that the duo tried to kill him and demolish his house.

Khan is accused of conspiracy in this case.

Azam Khan’s legal battles

The file of former Circle Officer (CO) Ale Hasan was separated because his proceedings are stayed as per the order of the Allahabad High Court.

The special court's verdict was only in the case involving Khan and Ali, who was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹6 lakh was also imposed on him. If Ali fails to pay this fine, he will have to undergo an additional punishment of 18 months of rigorous imprisonment, the court said.

Ali has been sentenced to seven years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹3 lakh under section 392, six years of imprisonment and ₹2 lakh fine under section 452, two years of imprisonment and ₹50,000 fine under section 504 and two years of imprisonment and ₹50,000 fine under section 506.

SP leader Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail following his conviction in different cases.

In 2022, he lost his Uttar Pradesh Assembly membership for three years following his conviction in a hate speech case.

