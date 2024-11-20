 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SP demands repolling on Kundarki seat, ECI suspended U.P. cops for rule violations as uproar dominates polling

The Samajwadi Party alleged multiple incidents of fake voting by the ruling party supporters asking the Election Commission to take cognizance

Published - November 20, 2024 04:56 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Security personnel keep vigil as voters wait in queues to cast votes at a polling booth in Uttar Pradesh.

Security personnel keep vigil as voters wait in queues to cast votes at a polling booth in Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) demanded repolling in the Kundarki Assembly seat alleging fake voting and systematic effort to prevent voters of a particular community from reaching polling centres.

Mohammad Rizwan, the SP candidate in the Kundarki Assembly seat wrote a letter to the Election Commission demanding cancellation of the election.

Follow the live updates for the Uttar Pradesh bypoll elections here

Mr. Rizwan alleged that efforts were made to prevent voters from voting. “Since morning the administration and police acted with bias and intimidated against our supporters, I request you to cancel the poll and conduct a repolling on the seat, the SP is boycotting the poll due to this rigging,” reads the letter by Mr. Riwzan. Kundarki has a high-concentration of Muslim population. 

The SP alleged multiple incidents of fake voting by the ruling party supporters asking the Election Commission to take cognizance. “Information of fake voting by the BJP leaders at booth number 398 in Kundarki assembly constituency of Moradabad. Election Commission should take cognizance and ensure fair voting,” said the party. The SP alleged fake voting and irregularities on all the nine Assembly seats going for bypolls. 

Amid the uproar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) asked authorities in Uttar Pradesh to ensure fair bypolls after controversy erupted over checking of voters’ identity on many seats and alleged attempts to stop some voters from polling. The poll body has suspended seven police personnel so far for violating voter guidelines based on complaints by the SP.

Action has been taken in cases affecting the voting process in Sisamau Assembly under Kanpur district with two police sub-inspectors have been suspended after a video of them checking voter ID cards went viral, similarly in Kundarki seat in Moradabad a sub-inspector and two constables were removed from duty and departmental action initiated against them. 

The ECI in a statement said, “No eligible voter should be prevented from voting. Any kind of biased attitude during voting will not be tolerated. On receiving a complaint, there will be an immediate investigation. If anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken,”. 

Published - November 20, 2024 04:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.