GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SP, Congress will put up united fight in U.P., says Ajay Rai

The U.P. Congress president said that irrespective of the outcome of the seat-sharing talks, Congress will fight unitedly as a coalition, with the only goal of defeating the BJP.

Published - October 23, 2024 02:10 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai. File

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Tuesday said that irrespective of the outcome of the seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party (SP), both parties will contest the upcoming bypolls in the State unitedly. He said that the only goal of the INDIA alliance is to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“In the byelections, Congress will fight unitedly as a coalition. The goal of our INDIA alliance (SP-Congress alliance) is to defeat the BJP which instigates riots and carries out fake encounters. The ruling party is anti-farmer and anti-women, which adversely impacted the common people, primarily the poor, Scheduled Castes (SC) and minorities in the State,” he said.

Mr. Rai didn’t elaborate whether the grand old party will support the SP on all nine seats or contest from any of them in alliance.

The Congress and the SP have failed to reach a consensus over seat sharing for the bypolls to nine Assembly seats—Karhal, Khair, Ghaziabad, Phulpur, Majhawan, Kundarki, Katehari, Meerapur and Sishamau—on November 13. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23.

The SP reportedly offered two seats—Ghaziabad and Khair—to the Congress, which are seen as ‘weak seats’ by the grand old party. The SP has maintained that the seat-sharing talks with the Congress are on.

Published - October 23, 2024 02:10 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.