SP-Congress will fight byelection together, says Akhilesh

A day after the Samajwadi Party (SP) declared candidates for six byelection seats, it’s party chief and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday (October 10, 2024) said that the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will remain united in Uttar Pradesh and his party and Congress will fight together in the upcoming election. “The INDIA alliance is intact in Uttar Pradesh. The SP and Congress will fight together in the upcoming byelection,” Mr. Yadav said after paying tribute to his father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on the second death anniversary. The statement put into rest speculation of rift within the SP-Congress in U.P.

On October 9, the SP declared its list of candidates for six out of ten U.P. Assembly segments, where byelections are due later this year including Karhal, Sisamau, Katheri, Phulpur, Milkipur, and Majhwa. PDA (Pichada, Dalit, and Alpasankhyak) meaning backwards, Dalits and minorities, remained the focus of the SP in the ticket distribution with all six candidates hailing from these social segments. The SP announced Tej Pratap Singh Yadav as its candidate from Karhal seat, Shobhawati Verma, wife of SP Lok Sabha member from Ambedkar Nagar Lalji Verma, as candidate from Katehri Assembly seat, Naseem Solanki from Sisamau seat, Ajeet Prasad, son of Faizabad Lok Sabha member Awadhesh Prasad from Milkipur in Ayodhya, Mustafa Siddiqui will be contesting from Phulpur and Jyoti Bind from Majhwa. Out of these six candidates, two hails from Muslim, three from Backwards and one from Dalit community.

Following the announcement, Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said that they were not informed about this decision and that no discussions were held with the coordination committee of the INDIA bloc. “There has been no discussion with the coordination committee of the INDIA alliance yet. As far as the announcement of seats and contesting elections is concerned, whatever decision the coordination committee of INDIA alliance takes, it will be accepted by the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee,” Mr. Pande said.