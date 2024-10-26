GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SP announces list of star campaigners for bypolls, includes jailed leader Azam Khan 

The 40-strong list includes party chief Akhilesh Yadav; his wife and Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav; former Minister and SP’s national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav; and Rajya Sabha MP and actor Jaya Bachchan

Updated - October 26, 2024 10:21 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a workers meeting, at party headquarters in Lucknow

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a workers meeting, at party headquarters in Lucknow | Photo Credit: PTI

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday (October 26, 2024) released a list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming bypolls in nine Assembly seats. The list includes jailed party leader and former 10-time MLA Mohammad Azam.

Also read: Congress lends ‘unconditional support’ to SP in bypolls for nine U.P. Assembly seats

The list, submitted by SP’s national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav to the Election Commission of India on Saturday (October 26, 2024), includes party chief Akhilesh Yadav; his wife and Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav; former Minister and SP’s national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav; Rajya Sabha MP and actor Jaya Bachchan; Ramji Lal Suman; Lok Sabha MP Babu Singh Kushwaha; Harendra Malik; Lalji Verma; Leader of the Opposition in the U.P. Vidhan Sabha Mata Prasad Pandey; Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad; and Naresh Uttam Patel, among others. 

Battle lines drawn in Uttar Pradesh as BJP and SP declare candidates

The nine Assembly segments headed for bypolls are Katehri in Ambedkar Nagar district, Kundarki in Moradabad district, Ghaziabad in Ghaziabad district, Majhwan in Mirzapur district, Sisamau in Kanpur district, Karhal in Mainpuri district, Khair in Aligarh district, Phulpur in Prayagraj district, and Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar district. The SP has fielded candidates mostly from backward, Muslim, and Scheduled Castes communities in the bypolls.

Published - October 26, 2024 10:15 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.