SP announces list of star campaigners for bypolls, includes jailed leader Azam Khan 

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday (October 26, 2024) released a list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming bypolls in nine Assembly seats. The list includes jailed party leader and former 10-time MLA Mohammad Azam.

Also read: Congress lends ‘unconditional support’ to SP in bypolls for nine U.P. Assembly seats

The list, submitted by SP’s national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav to the Election Commission of India on Saturday (October 26, 2024), includes party chief Akhilesh Yadav; his wife and Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav; former Minister and SP’s national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav; Rajya Sabha MP and actor Jaya Bachchan; Ramji Lal Suman; Lok Sabha MP Babu Singh Kushwaha; Harendra Malik; Lalji Verma; Leader of the Opposition in the U.P. Vidhan Sabha Mata Prasad Pandey; Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad; and Naresh Uttam Patel, among others.

The nine Assembly segments headed for bypolls are Katehri in Ambedkar Nagar district, Kundarki in Moradabad district, Ghaziabad in Ghaziabad district, Majhwan in Mirzapur district, Sisamau in Kanpur district, Karhal in Mainpuri district, Khair in Aligarh district, Phulpur in Prayagraj district, and Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar district. The SP has fielded candidates mostly from backward, Muslim, and Scheduled Castes communities in the bypolls.