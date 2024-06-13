ADVERTISEMENT

Social worker Devki Nand Sharma, on hunger strike in protest against 'corruption' since February in U.P.'s Mathura, dies

Updated - June 13, 2024 05:32 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 04:57 pm IST - Mathura

66-year-old Devki Nand Sharma was on hunger strike for the last four months to protest against alleged corruption in rural development works

PTI

A social worker on hunger strike for the last four months to protest against alleged corruption in rural development works in Mathura has died in the district hospital, officials said on June 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mant, Adesh Kumar, said 66-year-old Devki Nand Sharma had earlier lodged complaints with the rural development department alleging corruption in the construction of toilets and MGNREGA works in the district.

India ranks 93 out of 180 countries in corruption perceptions index 2023

Sharma was part of an inquiry team that probed the complaints of corruption but he disagreed with the report and sat on a protest fast outside a temple near his residence since February 12, Mr. Kumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

His family informed officials about his failing health following which the social worker was taken to a community health center and later moved to the district hospital. He died at the district hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
A step towards fighting corruption

The SDM said he met Sharma on June 10 and requested him to end the fast since officials higher above have been informed about the matter.

"Sharma, however, insisted on a written assurance from me about the fresh probe but it is not in my authority to make such a pledge," the SDMA said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US