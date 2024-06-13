GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Social worker Devki Nand Sharma, on hunger strike in protest against 'corruption' since February in U.P.'s Mathura, dies

66-year-old Devki Nand Sharma was on hunger strike for the last four months to protest against alleged corruption in rural development works

Updated - June 13, 2024 05:32 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 04:57 pm IST - Mathura

PTI

A social worker on hunger strike for the last four months to protest against alleged corruption in rural development works in Mathura has died in the district hospital, officials said on June 13.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mant, Adesh Kumar, said 66-year-old Devki Nand Sharma had earlier lodged complaints with the rural development department alleging corruption in the construction of toilets and MGNREGA works in the district.

Sharma was part of an inquiry team that probed the complaints of corruption but he disagreed with the report and sat on a protest fast outside a temple near his residence since February 12, Mr. Kumar said.

His family informed officials about his failing health following which the social worker was taken to a community health center and later moved to the district hospital. He died at the district hospital.

The SDM said he met Sharma on June 10 and requested him to end the fast since officials higher above have been informed about the matter.

"Sharma, however, insisted on a written assurance from me about the fresh probe but it is not in my authority to make such a pledge," the SDMA said.

