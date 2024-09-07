GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lucknow building collapse: 5 dead, several feared trapped

The incident occurred at around 5 pm. The building was being used as a godown.

Updated - September 07, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
SDRF personnel conduct rescue operation after a three-storey building collapsed, crushing a truck under its debris, at Transport Nagar area in Lucknow, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.

SDRF personnel conduct rescue operation after a three-storey building collapsed, crushing a truck under its debris, at Transport Nagar area in Lucknow, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Five people were killed and 24 others were injured when a three-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area on Saturday (September 7, 2024) evening, officials said.

As per information provided by the office of the U.P. Relief Commissioner, the injured have been rushed to Lok Bandhu Hospital in the State capital.

Five people have been killed in the incident and 24 have been injured. Rescue operation is underway, they said. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

Defence Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh expressed grief over deaths. He took to X and said, “The news of the collapse of a building in Lucknow is extremely painful.”

He said, “I have spoken to the District Magistrate of Lucknow over the phone and got information about the situation at the spot. The local administration is carrying out relief and rescue operations on the spot and is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way.”

Meanwhile, Lucknow District Magistrate (DM) Suryapal Gangwar visited the injured in the Transport Nagar building collapse incident.

“Monitoring is being done at the top level to ensure that the injured get proper treatment. We will ensure that they receive proper treatment,” the DM said.

“The incident occurred at around 5 pm. The building was being used as a godown,” officials said.

“Some construction work was being done in the three-storey building. It was constructed around four years ago,” police said.

Senior police and administrative officials are on the spot to oversee the ongoing rescue operations.

"Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to the scene and are working to extricate the trapped individuals," said Relief Commissioner G..S. Naveen Kumar.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the situation and is monitoring the rescue efforts closely.

Published - September 07, 2024 08:29 pm IST

