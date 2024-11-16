 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven people, including newly-wed couple, die in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

After being hit by the car, the tempo rammed into an electric pole around 2 am on Saturday (November 15, 2024) near the fire station of Dhampur on the Dehradun-Nainital Highway

Published - November 16, 2024 11:38 am IST - Bijnor

PTI

Seven people, including a newly-wed couple, returning from Jharkhand died while two others were injured when a car hit a tempo from behind while overtaking another vehicle, police said on Saturday (November 15, 2024).

After being hit by the car, the tempo rammed into an electric pole around 2 am on Saturday (November 15, 2024) near the fire station of Dhampur on the Dehradun-Nainital Highway, Superintendent of Police Abhishek said.

The tempo passengers were thrown on the ground by the impact of the accident, he said.

Six people of the same family travelling in the tempo were killed on the spot while its driver Ajab Singh died on the way to a hospital, the SP said.

Two persons who were moving in the car have been injured, police said, adding the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

Published - November 16, 2024 11:38 am IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.