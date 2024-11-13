 />
Security beefed up around Ayodhya’s Ram temple after ‘threat’ by pro-Khalistan leader Pannun

Following the alleged threat, Ayodhya effectively turned into a fortress with the already tight security around the Ram Janmabhoomi complex intensified further

Published - November 13, 2024 12:13 pm IST - Ayodhya

PTI
Ram Temple in Ayodhya. File

Ram Temple in Ayodhya. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Security was tightened around the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Tuesday after pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun allegedly issued a video message threatening to attack the temple.

In the purported video, the founder of the banned outfit 'Sikhs for Justice' warned of potential bloodshed at the Ram Temple on November 16-17, coinciding with the 'Ram Vivah' festival scheduled for November 18, which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to attend.

“Following the alleged threat, Ayodhya effectively turned into a fortress with the already tight security around the Ram Janmabhoomi complex intensified further,” police said.

“Armed members of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) have been deployed at the critical junctures of the temple town, where surveillance has been intensified through CCTV and drone cameras,” officials said.

Intelligence agencies, anti-terrorist squads, and bomb disposal teams have been put on high alert, while heavy deployment of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Uttar Pradesh Police has been made throughout Ayodhya, they added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) RK Nayyar told PTI, "We have tightened the security measures after receiving information about the threat from media reports."

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, however, downplayed the threat, saying, "No one can dare to launch an attack in Ayodhya which is protected by Lord Hanuman."

“The city is already a high-security zone having trained personnel to counter any terrorist threat,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh / Ayodhya Ram Temple / Ayodhya

