SC stays High Court order to prepare fresh selection list for appointment of assistant teachers in U.P.

Bench issues notice to State government, U.P. Basic Education Board

Published - September 10, 2024 02:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 9, 2024) stayed an Allahabad High Court order directing the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare a fresh selection list for the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the State.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud also stayed the High Court verdict setting aside the selection lists of assistant teachers issued by the State authorities in June 2020 and January 2022. The lists named 6,800 candidates.

The Bench further issued notice to the State government and others, including the Secretary of the U.P. Basic Education Board, on a plea filed by Ravi Kumar Saxena and 51 others.

The top court fixed the next hearing in the week commencing September 23.

Additional Solicitor-General Aishwarya Bhati appeared for the Uttar Pradesh government. The High Court, in August, directed the State government to prepare a fresh selection list for the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the State. It had issued the order while disposing of 90 special appeals filed by Mahendra Pal and others challenging a single-judge Bench order of March 13 last year.

