Sambhal violence: Protesters should pay for damage to property, says U.P. govt.

U.P. govt officials to display the posters of stone pelters publicly and recover the cost of damages from them

Updated - November 27, 2024 11:47 am IST - Lucknow

PTI
Miscreants pelt stones at security personnel during a second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal, Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Miscreants pelt stones at security personnel during a second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal, Sunday, November 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh government will make protesters involved in the Sambhal violence pay for damage to public property while posters of "stone pelters" will be displayed at public places, an official said on Wednesday (November 27, 2024).

Four people died and scores, including police personnel, were injured in Sambhal on Sunday (November 24, 2024) after a confrontation erupted over a court-ordered survey of the city's Shahi Jama Masjid in Kot Garvi area, following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site.

Also read: What is the controversy around the Sambhal mosque

"The UP government is adopting a firm stance against the individuals involved in the Sambhal violence. Posters of the stone pelters and miscreants will be displayed publicly, and recovery of cost of damages will be sought. A reward may also be announced for information leading to their arrest," an official spokesperson said.

In a similar initiative, the government had previously put up posters of individuals linked to vandalism during the anti-CAA protests in 2020. These posters were displayed across several locations, including the state capital, but were later removed following a court order.

Muslim bodies flay Sambhal mosque survey, demand judicial probe into violence

The violence in Sambhal erupted on Sunday when a large crowd gathered near a mosque and began chanting slogans as a survey team resumed its work. The situation escalated when the protesters clashed with security personnel, set vehicles on fire, and pelted stones.

So far, police have arrested 25 individuals and registered seven FIRs, which include charges against Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, the Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Sohail Iqbal, son of the party's local MLA Iqbal Mehmood, and over 2,750 unidentified suspects.

A magisterial probe is underway, and Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi stated on Monday (November 25, 2024) that the situation was now under control. He assured that "strict action will be taken against those responsible for the unrest."

Published - November 27, 2024 11:46 am IST

