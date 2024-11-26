 />

Sambhal returning to normal after violence; schools reopen, Internet remains suspended

Police and administration officials are continuing to closely monitor the situation with personnel deployed in sensitive areas

Published - November 26, 2024 03:00 pm IST - Sambhal

State police personnel deployed outside the Masjid on Monday following the violence in Sambhal region.

Two days after violence broke out during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, life in Sambhal was gradually returning to normal on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) with schools reopening and several shops selling daily essentials resuming operations. Internet services, however, remain suspended.

Police and administration officials are continuing to closely monitor the situation, with personnel deployed at key intersections and Rapid Action Force teams stationed in sensitive areas.

The authorities have imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders and public representatives into Sambhal until November 30.

Although the situation in most parts of the district appeared calm, the area around Shahi Jama Masjid remained deserted.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the mosque was first surveyed on the court's orders following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple had stood at the site.

On Sunday (November 24, 2024), a large group of people gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans as the survey team resumed its work. They then clashed with security personnel, torched vehicles and pelted stones.

According to official figures, four people have died because of the violence, which has left around two dozen others, including security personnel and administration officials, injured.

While a magisterial probe into the violence is ongoing, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi had said on Monday (November 25, 2024) that the situation was under control and emphasised that "strict action will be taken against those responsible for the unrest".

He had added that the police were analysing drone footage, CCTV camera recordings, and mobile videos to identify the suspects and apprehend them.

The police have arrested 25 people so far and registered seven FIRs, naming the Samajwadi Party's Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, and Sohail Iqbal— son of the party's local MLA Iqbal Mehmood— and 2,750 unidentified individuals as accused.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya had said on Monday that the survey was conducted under court orders.

