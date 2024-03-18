Samajwadi Party’s anti-Sanatana mindset reflects in candidate selection, BJP alleges

March 18, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Lucknow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday alleged that the anti-Sanatana mindset of the Samajwadi Party (SP) was apparent from its nomination of Bhanu Pratap Singh for the Lok Sabha election. In a viral clip, the SP’s candidate for the Meerut Lok Sabha seat is allegedly heard saying that temples need to be destroyed and educational institutes built in its stead. In the alleged video, Mr. Singh also purportedly questions the positive contribution of temples.

“Samajwadi Party has maintained its anti-Sanatana tradition in the Lok Sabha election 2024. Following this tradition, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has once again displayed his mentality by giving ticket to a staunch Sanatana opponent. Before, casting your vote in the Parliamentary polls 2024, make sure whether to choose the BJP government that will lead the country on the path of development or the party that pursues appeasement politics,” the U.P. BJP wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The party attached a video of Mr. Singh in which he allegedly claims that all the temples in India should be destroyed. “I am saying all the temples in the country should be destroyed. I am saying this, what we get from a temple, built school, colleges, libraries, this country will grow from education. I believe every poor, Dalit or rational person should go to school, college, library,” Mr. Singh had said in the video, while responding to a reporters’ query about temples.

The BJP said the voters of U.P. in particular and India in general will teach the SP and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc a lesson for their hatred towards the Sanatana Dharma. “The SP in particular and the Opposition INDIA bloc in general is anti-Sanatana. In the past also the SP leaders made disrespecting comments towards Sanatana civilisation and Hinduism aimed at religious polarisation. It reflects their broader agenda of creating disharmony in society, the common voters will teach them [the SP lessons] in the coming election,” Rakesh Tripathi, U.P. BJP spokesperson, said.

