Samajwadi Party plays with public faith and safety, CM Yogi Adityanath says in byelection campaign

Published - November 08, 2024 10:15 pm IST - Lucknow

Mr. Adityanath accused the SP of corruption in recruitment examinations and claimed that youth in U.P. gets a job on the basis of merit sans discrimination

Mayank Kumar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting for Ghaziabad UP Assembly seat bye-elections, in Ghaziabad, on November 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath on Friday (November 8 2024) addressing election rallies in Kundarki, Meerapur and Ghaziabad Assembly seats requested voters to give a clear message in the country that goons and rioters have no place in electoral politics and nationalist people who respect farmers, daughters and sister should be elected. He alleged that wherever the Samajwadi Party (SP) workers are seen daughters are scared. 

“Samajwadi Party (SP) is a party that plays with public faith and public safety. While our double engine government is working with commitment to protect the honor of every daughter and sister, extending development to every village, street and neighbourhood and to uplift every poor person, on the other hand the SP has a tendency to cheat. They cheat the people, cheat the youth, cheat the farmers, cheat the poor, it is the time to teach such people lessons in electoral politics,” Mr. Adityanath said in Ghaziabad.

Earlier addressing a rally in Kundarki Assembly segment under Moradabad district, he accused the SP of corruption in recruitment examinations. “When recruitment was announced in their rule, Saifai’s list used to be there in that recruitment. Now any youth from the 25 crore population of Uttar Pradesh gets a job on the basis of merit without any discrimination,” he asserted. 

Nine Assembly seats including Sisamau in Kanpur, Katehri in Ambedkar Nagar, Kundarki in Moradabad, Ghaziabad in Ghaziabad, Majhwan in Mirzapur, Karhal in Mainpuri district, Khair in Aligarh, Phulpur in Prayagrah and Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar district are going for byelections on November 20, in place of earlier declared date of November 13. 

