Samajwadi Party appoints Mata Prasad Pandey as Uttar Pradesh Assembly LoP

Mata Prasad Pandey will replace Akhilesh Yadav.

Published - July 28, 2024 05:04 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Mata Prasad Pandey

Mata Prasad Pandey | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: X/ @mataprasadsp

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on July 28 appointed Mata Prasad Pandey as the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Mr. Pandey will replace SP president Akhilesh Yadav who resigned as MLA from Karhal seat after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj.

“Mr. Yadav has appointed Mr. Pandey, SP MLA, from Itwa, as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly,” a party leader said. The decision was taken at a meeting of MLAs at the party in Lucknow. Mr. Pandey is a former Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / Samajwadi Party / state politics

