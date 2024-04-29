ADVERTISEMENT

Sacred water from Saryu river to be sent to Sri Lanka for ‘Sita Amma’ temple consecration

April 29, 2024 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

The Ram Temple Trust and the Ayodhya district administration have pledged to provide the holy water on request from those behind the construction of the Sita Amma temple.

PTI

A view of the Saryu river. | Photo Credit: PTI

Water from the Saryu river in Ayodhya will be sent to Sri Lanka for the consecration ceremony of a temple dedicated to Sita, being constructed there.

The Ram Temple Trust and the Ayodhya district administration have pledged to provide the holy water on request from those behind the construction of the Sita Amma temple.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 19th. The Uttar Pradesh State Government has directed officials in Ayodhya to honour its commitment to supply sacred Saryu water to the temple in Sri Lanka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US