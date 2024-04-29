Sacred water from Saryu river to be sent to Sri Lanka for ‘Sita Amma’ temple consecration

April 29, 2024 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

Water from the Saryu river in Ayodhya will be sent to Sri Lanka for the consecration ceremony of a temple dedicated to Sita, being constructed there.

The Ram Temple Trust and the Ayodhya district administration have pledged to provide the holy water on request from those behind the construction of the Sita Amma temple.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 19th. The Uttar Pradesh State Government has directed officials in Ayodhya to honour its commitment to supply sacred Saryu water to the temple in Sri Lanka.

