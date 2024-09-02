GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Report confirms accused's DNA matched with sample found in Kannauj rape case, say police

Nawab Singh Yadav, a former block head of the Samajwadi Party, used to manage a private education institute and is accused of raping the minor girl on the pretext of providing her a job

Published - September 02, 2024 05:38 pm IST - Kannauj

PTI
Nawab Singh Yadav being taken to jail after he was remanded to 14-day custody in a rape attempt case, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.

Nawab Singh Yadav being taken to jail after he was remanded to 14-day custody in a rape attempt case, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A report has confirmed that the DNA of a former block head belonging to the Samajwadi Party matched with the sample collected in the rape case of a 15-year-old girl in this Uttar Pradesh district, an official said on Monday (September 2, 2024).

Nawab Singh Yadav, a former block head of the Samajwadi Party, used to manage a private education institute and is accused of raping the minor girl on the pretext of providing her a job.

Circle Officer (Kannauj Sadar) Kamlesh Kumar told PTI that the DNA sample from Yadav matched with that found in the case.

The sample collected from Yadav was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Agra on August 17.

Superintendent of Police (Kannauj) Amit Kumar Anand said, "The forensic evidence, which was collected from the spot, was sent to the FSL. The report from the FSL has come and rape has been confirmed."

Further action is underway, he added.

A team of doctors on August 16 collected the DNA sample from Yadav following a court order. The sample was collected at the district jail.

Mr. Kumar had earlier said that during a court hearing, Yadav agreed to provide his DNA sample.

"Following his consent, a police team, accompanied by doctors, visited the district jail in Anaugi to collect the sample. The sample was sealed and sent to the forensic lab for analysis," Mr. Kumar had said.

Mr. Anand, the police superintendent, had earlier said that the victim underwent a medical examination with her parents' consent that confirmed the rape.

The case has sparked a political controversy, with the ruling BJP alleging that Yadav was a close associate of Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, a former Kannauj MP.

The Samajwadi Party has, however, distanced itself from Yadav, who was arrested on August 12.

Uttar Pradesh / sexual assault & rape / investigation / Samajwadi Party

