ADVERTISEMENT

Red, orange alerts issued as Uttar Pradesh braces for heavy rainfall

Updated - September 11, 2024 04:24 pm IST - Lucknow

Mathura and Agra have been placed under a red alert

PTI

Tourists inside the Taj Mahal premises during rain, in Agra. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several districts in Uttar Pradesh, warning of heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mathura and Agra have been placed under a red alert, indicating the highest level of preparedness for potential natural calamities. Additionally, orange alerts have been issued for more than a dozen other districts in the State. The red alert for Mathura and Agra is valid from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning (September 11 to 12, 2024).

Additionally, Farrukhabad, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur have also been issued red alerts for Thursday and Friday (September 12 and 13, 2024).

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner G.S. Naveen Kumar said, "Local administrative authorities in the affected districts have been asked to remain vigilant and ensure that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are on standby to respond to any emergencies."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US