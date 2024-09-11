GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Red, orange alerts issued as Uttar Pradesh braces for heavy rainfall

Mathura and Agra have been placed under a red alert

Published - September 11, 2024 04:00 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Tourists inside the Taj Mahal premises during rain, in Agra. File

Tourists inside the Taj Mahal premises during rain, in Agra. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several districts in Uttar Pradesh, warning of heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

Mathura and Agra have been placed under a red alert, indicating the highest level of preparedness for potential natural calamities. Additionally, orange alerts have been issued for more than a dozen other districts in the State. The red alert for Mathura and Agra is valid from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning (September 11 to 12, 2024).

Additionally, Farrukhabad, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur have also been issued red alerts for Thursday and Friday (September 12 and 13, 2024).

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner G.S. Naveen Kumar said, "Local administrative authorities in the affected districts have been asked to remain vigilant and ensure that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are on standby to respond to any emergencies."

Published - September 11, 2024 04:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.