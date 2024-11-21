ADVERTISEMENT

Recruitment via outsourcing under BJP government an economic conspiracy against 'PDA': Akhilesh Yadav

Published - November 21, 2024 01:02 pm IST - Lucknow

“This was a move to snatch the constitutional right of job reservation,” Akhilesh Yadav said in a social media post

PTI

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday (November 21, 2024) said that providing jobs was not on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's agenda, and added that recruitment to government posts via outsourcing was an "economic conspiracy" against marginalised people.

Mr. Yadav shared on social media platform X a newspaper clipping and an advertisement that said the posts of Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, Revenue Inspector and Lekhpal were being filled through outsourcing. “This was a move to snatch the constitutional right of job reservation,” he said in the post.

"It would be better if the BJP outsources the entire 'government' so that all its commissions come from one place. By doing this, the BJP will not have to take the great trouble of giving a small number of jobs while ending reservations under its pretext," he posted in Hindi.

"We have always been saying, we are repeating it again today: jobs are not on the agenda of the BJP," he said.

