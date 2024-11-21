 />
Recruitment via outsourcing under BJP government an economic conspiracy against 'PDA': Akhilesh Yadav

“This was a move to snatch the constitutional right of job reservation,” Akhilesh Yadav said in a social media post

Published - November 21, 2024 01:02 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. File

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday (November 21, 2024) said that providing jobs was not on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's agenda, and added that recruitment to government posts via outsourcing was an "economic conspiracy" against marginalised people.

Akhilesh Yadav claims BJP failed to ensure women’s safety in U.P., just raised slogans

Mr. Yadav shared on social media platform X a newspaper clipping and an advertisement that said the posts of Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, Revenue Inspector and Lekhpal were being filled through outsourcing. “This was a move to snatch the constitutional right of job reservation,” he said in the post.

"It would be better if the BJP outsources the entire 'government' so that all its commissions come from one place. By doing this, the BJP will not have to take the great trouble of giving a small number of jobs while ending reservations under its pretext," he posted in Hindi.

One become yogi by actions, not by wearing clothes, says Akhilesh in dig at U.P. CM

"We have always been saying, we are repeating it again today: jobs are not on the agenda of the BJP," he said.

The SP chief further said outsourcing is an economic conspiracy against the PDA — ‘Pichchde (backwards), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities). The BJP should immediately withdraw this proposal and not snatch away the constitutional right of job reservation,” Mr. Yadav said.

