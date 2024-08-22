ADVERTISEMENT

Railways to run 900 special trains for Prayagraj Kumbh Mela in 2025

Published - August 22, 2024 09:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Railways is planning to run 900 special trains to Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Kumbh Mela scheduled to be held in January 2025.

“It is estimated that there will be a footfall of an estimated 30 crore pilgrims in the Kumbh Mela and their main medium of transport remains trains,” a spokesperson of the Indian Railways said.

Jaya Verma Sinha, Railway Board Chairperson, inspected the preparations at Prayagraj Railway Junction station, Prayagraj Sangam station, Prayag Junction and Phaphamau Junction station on Tuesday and interacted with senior officials.

Ms. Sinha instructed that all trains and station yards should be equipped with AI-based cameras from a security perspective.

In 2019, Indian Railways had operated 500 special trains during the Kumbh Mela. “This time around, during special days of the Kumbh Mela, more pilgrims are expected to visit Prayagraj, hence the number of trains have been increased,” the spokesperson said.

As many as 21 Railway road over bridges and under bridges are being developed in Prayagraj to cater to additional crowd owing to the Kumbh Mela. Also, doubling of tracks in Janghai Phaphamau section and Varanasi-Prayagraj sections is being completed before the Kumbh Mela.

