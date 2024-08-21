GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul meets family of Dalit man shot dead in Raebareli, promises to ensure justice

Published - August 21, 2024 08:59 am IST - Raebareli (U.P.)

PTI
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets the family of a Dalit victim in Salon area, during his visit to Raebareli on Tuesday.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets the family of a Dalit victim in Salon area, during his visit to Raebareli on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) met the family of a 22-year-old Dalit man who was shot dead in Salon area of Raebareli recently, and said he would ensure the family gets justice.

Mr. Gandhi claimed that people in the area were angry because no action was being taken against the “mastermind” behind the killing. “All people here are demanding justice because a Dalit man has been killed. His entire family has been threatened, one person has been killed but no action is being taken here...,” Mr. Gandhi told reporters at Bhuvalpur Sisni village.

The victim, Arjun Pasi, was shot dead on August 11 allegedly after an altercation with some locals. Six persons have been arrested in the case so far, according to police.\

‘Police inaction’

“The Superintendent of Police is not taking action against the mastermind, he is arresting small people. I want that every section of the society should be respected in U.P. and everyone should get justice... We are not going to step back until this family gets justice,” he said.

After his brief interaction with the victim’s family, Mr. Gandhi said the killing of the Dalit man is a “clear cut” case of injustice and he will “put pressure” to ensure that justice is delivered to them.

Related Topics

national politics / Uttar Pradesh / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.