Rahul meets family of Dalit man shot dead in Raebareli, promises to ensure justice

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) met the family of a 22-year-old Dalit man who was shot dead in Salon area of Raebareli recently, and said he would ensure the family gets justice.

Mr. Gandhi claimed that people in the area were angry because no action was being taken against the “mastermind” behind the killing. “All people here are demanding justice because a Dalit man has been killed. His entire family has been threatened, one person has been killed but no action is being taken here...,” Mr. Gandhi told reporters at Bhuvalpur Sisni village.

The victim, Arjun Pasi, was shot dead on August 11 allegedly after an altercation with some locals. Six persons have been arrested in the case so far, according to police.\

‘Police inaction’

“The Superintendent of Police is not taking action against the mastermind, he is arresting small people. I want that every section of the society should be respected in U.P. and everyone should get justice... We are not going to step back until this family gets justice,” he said.

After his brief interaction with the victim’s family, Mr. Gandhi said the killing of the Dalit man is a “clear cut” case of injustice and he will “put pressure” to ensure that justice is delivered to them.