ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi set to attend district development meeting in Raebareli

Updated - November 05, 2024 12:50 pm IST - Raebareli (U.P.)

Rahul Gandhi, soon after his arrival in Raebareli, inaugurated the beautification project at the Degree College intersection undertaken by the municipal corporation in Raebareli

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves Hanuman Mandir at Churva village, on his way to Raebareli, in Uttar Pradesh on November 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to attend the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in his parliamentary constituency on Tuesday (November 5, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

On way to Raebareli, the Lok Sabha MP paid obeisance at the Hanuman temple at Churwa.

Soon after his arrival in Raebareli, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha inaugurated the beautification project at the Degree College intersection undertaken by the municipal corporation in Raebareli.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for roads under the PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and then join the DISHA meeting, U.P. Congress president Ajay Rai said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The meeting will focus on various public welfare issues, including schemes such as MGNREGA, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and others, he added.

This will be Mr. Gandhi's first official meeting with local officials since becoming an MP.

According to the Union Ministry of Rural Development, DISHAs were formed to ensure better coordination among members of Parliament, State Legislatures and local governments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US