Rahul Gandhi set to attend district development meeting in Raebareli

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to attend the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in his parliamentary constituency on Tuesday (November 5, 2024).

On way to Raebareli, the Lok Sabha MP paid obeisance at the Hanuman temple at Churwa.

Soon after his arrival in Raebareli, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha inaugurated the beautification project at the Degree College intersection undertaken by the municipal corporation in Raebareli.

He is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for roads under the PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and then join the DISHA meeting, U.P. Congress president Ajay Rai said.

The meeting will focus on various public welfare issues, including schemes such as MGNREGA, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and others, he added.

This will be Mr. Gandhi's first official meeting with local officials since becoming an MP.

According to the Union Ministry of Rural Development, DISHAs were formed to ensure better coordination among members of Parliament, State Legislatures and local governments.

