GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi set to attend district development meeting in Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi, soon after his arrival in Raebareli, inaugurated the beautification project at the Degree College intersection undertaken by the municipal corporation in Raebareli

Updated - November 05, 2024 12:50 pm IST - Raebareli (U.P.)

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves Hanuman Mandir at Churva village, on his way to Raebareli, in Uttar Pradesh on November 5, 2024.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves Hanuman Mandir at Churva village, on his way to Raebareli, in Uttar Pradesh on November 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to attend the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in his parliamentary constituency on Tuesday (November 5, 2024).

On way to Raebareli, the Lok Sabha MP paid obeisance at the Hanuman temple at Churwa.

Soon after his arrival in Raebareli, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha inaugurated the beautification project at the Degree College intersection undertaken by the municipal corporation in Raebareli.

He is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for roads under the PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and then join the DISHA meeting, U.P. Congress president Ajay Rai said.

The meeting will focus on various public welfare issues, including schemes such as MGNREGA, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and others, he added.

This will be Mr. Gandhi's first official meeting with local officials since becoming an MP.

According to the Union Ministry of Rural Development, DISHAs were formed to ensure better coordination among members of Parliament, State Legislatures and local governments.

Published - November 05, 2024 12:34 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.