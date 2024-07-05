Hathras stampede: Rahul Gandhi meets family members of victims

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on July 5 met the family members of those who lost their lives in the stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before meeting family members in Hathras, Mr. Gandhi made a stop at Aligarh and met the kin of victims from the district.

Mr. Gandhi left from Delhi on July 5 early morning by road for Hathras and was accompanied by State Congress chief Ajay Rai, State Congress in-charge Avinash Pande, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and other office bearers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior Congress leader landed in Pilakhna village in Aligarh around 7:15 a.m. after he left by road from Delhi. He was seen interacting with the family members of the victims of the Hathras stampede.

According to police, of the 121 people who died due to the stampede on July 2, 17 were from Aligarh and 19 were from Hathras.

"The incident of Hathras is a failure of the UP government... Yesterday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Hathras and later Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also went there. But they did not go together; this shows the infighting," Mr. Rai had said, while addressing the media at the State party headquarters here.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had also reiterated the demand of the Congress for compensation of ₹1 crore to the family of those who were killed in the stampede and ₹25 lakh to the injured.

"We also want a judicial inquiry into the incident to be conducted by a sitting judge of the high court, not a retired judge," Mr. Rai had said.

Monu, a family member of the deceased, when asked about Mr. Gandhi visit, said, “He also said that he will try his best to help (us), and will talk to the government as his party is not in power.” Khusboo, who had lost her mother, said that she would get help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another woman who lost her sister-in-law in the stampede told reporters, “He (Rahul Gandhi) told us that the (Congress) party will help us, and assured us help. He also inquired from us how it (the incident) took place.” She also said that there was laxity in treatment given to the victims, and added that they could have survived.

Congress MP from Saharanpur Imran Masood was also present where Mr. Gandhi met the families of victims.

The Uttar Pradesh government on July 3 formed a three-member judicial commission headed by a retired High Court judge to probe the Hathras tragedy, looking also into the possibility that a conspiracy was behind the stampede.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.